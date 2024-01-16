Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 30,107 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,107 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ASML were worth $43,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

ASML Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.51 on Tuesday, hitting $707.71. The stock had a trading volume of 468,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $771.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $707.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $668.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

