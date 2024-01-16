Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,994,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,055,000. Crescent Energy comprises about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 4.79% of Crescent Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 5,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRGY shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:CRGY traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. 476,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Stories

