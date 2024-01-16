Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $621.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

