Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 765 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

