Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $167.12 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.48. The stock has a market cap of $229.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.93.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

