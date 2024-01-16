Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

