Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.