Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

