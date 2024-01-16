Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

