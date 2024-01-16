Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $135.97 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.57 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,077 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $3,117,766.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 976,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,754,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,815 shares of company stock valued at $185,576,960. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.34.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

