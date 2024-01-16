Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,512,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,313.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.