Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the second quarter worth about $60,859,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,049,000 after buying an additional 783,914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 109,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,103,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.0% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,324,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.02. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.16 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 13.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 654.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,573.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,750 shares of company stock worth $175,363 over the last three months. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Prospect Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

