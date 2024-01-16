Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 184.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $483,297,000 after buying an additional 1,994,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.15. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

