Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGT opened at $481.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $327.64 and a 1-year high of $487.84.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.