Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,107,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $292.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.47. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

