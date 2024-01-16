TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at KeyCorp

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $987.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $52.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,490,000 after acquiring an additional 34,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in TechTarget by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 16.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 190,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

