Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given a C$64.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) received a C$64.00 price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.73% from the company’s current price.
TECK.B has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.71.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
