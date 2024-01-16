Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$62.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$73.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.81.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$51.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$52.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.90. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$44.70 and a 12 month high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

