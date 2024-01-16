Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.26.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded up $12.18 on Tuesday, hitting $158.74. 111,572,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,377,695. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $159.72. The stock has a market cap of $253.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,311.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

