Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 178 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $83.50. 1,633,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.99 and a 12 month high of $84.08.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

