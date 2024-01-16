Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 546 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.0 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.05. The stock had a trading volume of 16,520,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915,985. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $170.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.16.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

