Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 86 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $169.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average is $162.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

