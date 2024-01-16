Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 7,221,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,493,000. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,040,000 after acquiring an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.56. 1,783,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.02. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

