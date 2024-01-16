Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,869,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,794,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.31 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $699.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

