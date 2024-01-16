Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.50. 706,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,571. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

