Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.53. 1,616,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.80. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

