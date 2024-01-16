Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after buying an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,344 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.15. 2,234,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

