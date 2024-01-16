Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

MCD stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,718. The firm has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.