Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $53.28. 556,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

