Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after buying an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, EQ LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.74. 1,311,237 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.27.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

