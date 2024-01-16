Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLN. American National Bank acquired a new position in Haleon during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Haleon by 353.3% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 56.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLN traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 9,895,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,545. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

