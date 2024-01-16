Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 3,936 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 34,805 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MKC traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.