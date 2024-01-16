Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 6,678 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 656,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,606. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

