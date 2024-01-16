Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 62,264 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 692,836 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,228,000 after buying an additional 225,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.20. 3,913,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,904. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $78.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

