Tenset Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Tenset token can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded up 18% against the US dollar. Tenset has a total market cap of $29.24 million and $151,071.08 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 159,769,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,855,235 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars.

