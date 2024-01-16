Terra Classic 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $71.55 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $727.03 million and approximately $71.55 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001717 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001383 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,813,803,250,485 coins and its circulating supply is 5,798,652,774,360 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.