Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

Tesla stock opened at $218.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $695.83 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

