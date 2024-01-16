Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Lowered by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $164.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

