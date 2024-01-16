The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,312 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 3.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after buying an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after buying an additional 315,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,841,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830,428 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. 3,020,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

