The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Decreased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group comprises 3.2% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

Shares of CI stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.44. The stock had a trading volume of 671,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $319.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.05.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

