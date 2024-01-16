The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.99. 5,236,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,064,665. The company has a market cap of $259.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

