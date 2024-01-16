The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.86 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock traded up $5.75 on Tuesday, reaching $383.50. 1,576,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $389.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $359.23 and a 200-day moving average of $337.93.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.69.

Get Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.