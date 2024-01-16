The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE PNC opened at $148.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

