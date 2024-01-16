The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Cut by Optas LLC

Optas LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,382,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,756,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,275,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,998,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,795,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $742,334,000 after purchasing an additional 321,529 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.87. 318,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $314.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

