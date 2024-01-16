The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Cut by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.6% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after buying an additional 30,486 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after purchasing an additional 395,289 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 624,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.79. 1,166,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.31. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7506 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

