The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Boosted by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for about 3.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 97.1% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.27.

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $195.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,693. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $196.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.99.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

