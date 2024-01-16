The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Short Interest Up 19.4% in December

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,430,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 22,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.2 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.33. 9,655,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,187,001. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

