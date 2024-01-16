The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,679,000 after acquiring an additional 686,381 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

