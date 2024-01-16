The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

