Tilson Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,109 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after buying an additional 117,764 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTV traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $148.76. 962,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,050. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.64.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.